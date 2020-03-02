Tomorrowland Winter addresses Coronavirus concerns

By Phil Thüne 6

With every day, we’re getting closer to the second edition of Tomorrowland Winter, the winter fairytale created by the makers of the legendary and most popular electronic music festival in the world. However, more and more people are concerned about whether to travel and attend large scale events due to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the Coronavirus.

Only recently, the spread of the virus, that originated in Wuhan, China, has been declared a worldwide health emergency with more and more cases confirmed across multiple countries in Europe and beyond. Governments are on high alert and advising citizens on how to protect themselves from becoming infected, which includes consideration of shutting down large scale events, like the Paris half-marathon that was supposed to take place last Sunday, amongst others.

With Tomorrowland Winter nearing, the organisers have now updated the ‘Practical’ section of their website with information particular to the virus. Based on current information (10 pm CET, 02/03/2020), the organisers are saying that they’re in close contact with government officials and says:

‘Given the current situation, there is no reason to expect that the festival will not be able to take place. As long as there is no negative advice from the authorities or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not issue a negative travel advisory, the festival will be held […]’

Additionally, they’re providing additional links concerning travel advisory to France, as well as links to additional resources from the French and Belgian government and the World Health Organization. So at this time, if you’re unsure whether to attend or not, Tomorrowland is confident that they’ll be able to stage their first-class production, which is currently being prepared and built. The latest information provided by Tomorrowland can be found on their website and we sincerely hope that the event will take place.