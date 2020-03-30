Don Diablo live from his swimming pool

By Barbara Potrc 19

Since the whole event management industry is currently on a break because of the recent Coronavirus outbreak, artists from all around the world are getting creative at their homes, entertaining their fans with various live-streams. One of them is also the Dutch future house pioneer Don Diablo. Since the virus started the artist has been posting short funny videos from his house, doing live Q&A sessions, finally dropped his ‘The Art Of DJ’ing’ series on YouTube and participated in the Twitch Aid 2020. He joined A-star artists like Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Rita Ora, OneRepublic and many others, who were live-streaming their performances and raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the United Nations Foundation.

Don Diablo tuned in live from his swimming pool and delivered 55-minute long set, completely different from what we are used to hear from him. This time he decided to go with an energetic drum and bass set instead of future house and shown us how versatile his DJ skills really are. Since we all know that water and electricity aren’t really the best of friends, this set was probably one of the most challenging for him and his team so far. The fact that everything went this smooth only shows that Don really has an amazing team behind him, that supports and actualises his crazy ideas. Considering the adrenaline that must have been peaking throughout this dangerous performance, it was only fitting to put the music in a higher gear. You can check out the full set below:

Before the live-stream Don also went live on his Instagram to do a Q&A session with his fans. He revealed that he is currently working on a lot of new, exciting stuff, one of them of course being music. His remix for Ali Gatie‘s ‘What If I Told You That I Love You’ is set to come out the upcoming Friday, new clothing line is finished and waiting to be dropped and a lot of new music ready to be released on his Hexagon label in the upcoming weeks. Make sure to follow him on his social media and tune in the next time he goes live, for all the hottest info!