Duck Sauce – Captain Duck

By Jake Gable 1

During these dark times for the world, we need new Duck Sauce music more than ever. The legendary house duo – made up of Armand Van Helden and A-Trak – have a refreshing ability to craft feel-good jovial house hits, and their reluctance to take themselves seriously certainly shines through on new single ‘Captain Duck’. In a similar way to their previous single ‘Big Bad Wolf’ in 2011, Duck Sauce use a repeated vocal loop to form the base of their new song, using the lyrics:

‘He said Captain, I said what?’

‘He said Captain, I said what d’you want?’

Adding a sprinkling of their house-leaning magic to the melody and bassline, ‘Captain Duck’ follows recent hits ‘Smiley Face‘ and ‘Get To Steppin’, which ended the 6-year hiatus from Duck Sauce following their 2014 album ‘Quack‘ (which included the huge hits ‘NRG’, ‘It’s You’, ‘aNYway’, and ‘Barbra Streisand’).

With self-isolation parties taking place in living rooms all around the globe, this is certainly one to add to your playlists and pump out loud! Though Duck Sauce primarily work from the States, European fans will be hoping this summer’s planned performance from the pair at Tomorrowland still goes ahead as the festival world watches on and hopes this pandemic will pass so that music lovers can still enjoy summer 2020. You can check out the new track below: