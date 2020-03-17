Eric Prydz rants about Coronavirus, apologises after

By Ellie Mullins 18

Truth be told, we’re all still figuring out how the Coronavirus is working and affecting people who contract it. There’s solid advice out there such as protecting the vulnerable (people of old age and people with underlying health conditions), washing your hands regularly and distancing yourself from social gatherings, but we are all taking it one step at a time. It’s on everybody’s lips though, and Eric Prydz had some hot takes that he voiced on his Twitter account.

As you can see above, Prydz tweeted his personal thoughts on what he thinks the solution is, suggesting that every single healthy person should contract the potentially fatal virus and at risk people should just stay at home. Expanding his thought further, he suggests that staying at home is useless and prolongs the procedure. Unsurprisingly, he had a lot of people respond to him arguing his point, one of them who revealed he was a public health specialist, and many argued that this was an irresponsible thing to post.

In good guy fashion, though, Eric Prydz took the backlash into consideration and not only deleted his tweets but apologised too. Saying that in future he will stick to making music, he followed it up by telling everyone to stay safe and look after your loved ones.