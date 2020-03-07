KSHMR postpones the orchestral Karma event in India

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

The outspread of the Coronavirus has been a nightmare for all electronic music fans around the world. In the past few days, some major festivals and events have been canceled in the wake of the alarming situation regarding COVID – 19. Amidst all the distress, Indian fans are the latest ones to suffer. The star American DJ KSHMR has postponed his KARMA orchestral show that was scheduled for 10th March in Mumbai.

This news came just a few hours after Ultra’s small-scale prospect – Road To Ultra, India was canceled by the organizers. The extravaganza was set to be headlined by KSHMR on both the days alongside Alesso, Nicky Romero and Vini Vici. And now, his charity show for the Saturday Art Class has also fallen victim to the Coronavirus.

Through his Instagram stories, KSHMR apologized to all his fans regarding the postponement. He had a hard time dealing with the cancellation of his three shows within a week, and that too in a country which is quite close to his heart. For now, he has promised to make a contribution to the Saturday Art Class from his own till the event can take place. In the meanwhile, the organizers are continuously trying to find a new date for the event.

