Kygo – Like It Is (ft. Zara Larsson, Tyga) [Golden Hour]

With the release of his latest single “Like It Is” from the upcoming album ‘Golden Hour’ the renowned record producer and DJ Kygo has traveled down the tropical house road once again, much to the delight of his fans. Teaming up with the American rapper Tyga and the renowned Swedish singer Zara Larsson, Kygo has kicked-off the road to his album release in style.

“Like It Is” characteristically defines Kygo’s natural sound that has provided him with all the recognition and admiration over the years. Starting off with some soothing chords and beautifully written vocals, the track eventually makes way for uplifting melodies and feel-good vibes. The element that amazes everyone is the rap sequence by Tyga which is not something you usually get to see in Kygo’s tracks. But it’s quite interesting how he keeps on experimenting with his sounds.

Arriving via Sony Music, Like It Is will likely follow a few more tracks from Golden Hour.

“The good thing about being home all day is that I have a lot of time to work on new music. Social distancing is important, but it doesn’t have to be boring. I hope you all are doing well and staying positive in these tough times.” – Kygo

