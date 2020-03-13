Lollapalooza Argentina and Chile canceled amidst COVID-19 cases

By Juan Llorens 9

Another one bites the dust. Lollapalooza, a marquee festival, was canceled in Argentina and Chile after coronavirus cases are starting to rise. With 30 confirmed cases and 1 death due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) at the time of this posting, Buenos Aires has canceled all public gatherings. Gustavo Posse, the mayor of San Isidro (were the event takes place) stated:

“For reasons of public knowledge related to coronavirus, I inform you that Lollapalooza will not be held in San Isidro on the scheduled dates: March 27, 28 and 29”

Lollapalooza Chile took it up to twitter to announce their cancellation as well, stating:

“Facing this unprecedented situation, our highest priority is to maintain the health and safety of the public, artists and our teams and abide the preventative methods of public and health authorities.”

The lineup of the two events had marquee artists including Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott, The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Martin Garrix, Gwen Stefani, and others. Both festivals are due to be postponed until the second half of 2020, but it will depend on the severity of the virus. Lollapalooza Brasil is set to take place on April 3-5 in São Paulo. As of right now, the festival is set to continue. The 2020 Lollapalooza edition in the United States has not announced whether it is canceled or if it will remain scheduled for July.

As we have seen all around the world, massive festivals keep getting canceled. If you are a ticket-holder for any festival that is not canceled, prepare yourselves to be disappointed. Hopefully, in a short time, we will be able to dance and party at festivals once again.