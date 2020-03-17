Martin Garrix addresses his fans amidst pandemic crisis

By Lakshay Bhagtani 6

The electronic music industry is having a tough time dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. With major festivals and live events severely affected, the onset of the festive season has been full of ups and downs. Many renowned artists including top-notch names like Steve Aoki and Disclosure have canceled their entire tours. The latest name to be included on this list is that of the star Dutch producer Martin Garrix.

The COVID-19 outspread has proved out to be disastrous for Martin Garrix as his touring schedule is set to be disrupted for the second consecutive year. He had to cancel some of his live acts in 2019 due to an ankle injury. During this phase of distress around the world, the Dutch superstar has reached out to his fans with a few words of consolation.

On his Instagram, Garrix wrote – “As much as I regret not being able to see you at my shows the next few weeks, I think it’s important we all take a moment to reflect on this matter seriously. Let’s take on our responsibility and help end this pandemic by doing everything we can.”

The only positive out of this situation for us is that we can expect a lot of new music from Martin in the next couple of months. In the meanwhile, check out how various DJ’s are coming up with different ways to keep us all entertained during this quarantine here.