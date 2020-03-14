Miami Music Week 2020 has officially been compromised

By Lakshay Bhagtani

After the cancellation or postponement of a majority of the festivals and parties across Miami, the much-awaited Miami Music Week will no longer grace the festive season this year. The announcement comes after most of the parties in the town have been consumed by the outspread of Coronavirus.

Major night-clubs and festivals have pulled off from their original dates due to COVID-19 concerns in the city. The renowned event-based franchise Diskolab announced the cancellation of their events on Thursday with the following message –

“Our team and everyone we work with is heartbroken about this situation, but the party is postponed for the time being”

Moreover, Fool’s Gold Records have canceled their FG show scheduled for 21st March at Coyo Taco.

According to the reports, several other companies and organizers including BLNK CNVS, Denial Events, Miami Music Partners, and Club Space have also been affected by the coronavirus outspread. Moreover, the Winter Music Conference has also been rescheduled.

The declaration of a state of emergency by the county mayor Carlos A. Gimenez turned out to be disheartening for the electronic music fans around the world who had their eyes on Miami Music Week after the cancellation of Ultra 2020. The buyers have not been offered an absolute refund but they still have the option to get incentives at various Ultra events in the near future. But all the tourists were still keen on visiting Miami in the festive season due to their non-refundable flight tickets and hotel bookings.

