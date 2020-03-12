Pasquale Rotella addresses EDC Las Vegas concerns

By Phil Thüne 20

Every minute news around multiple events around the world being cancelled or postponed are popping up. Pasquale Rotella, the man behind Electric Daisy Carnival, has now addressed concerns in relation to the event being held or not.

The ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, commonly known as the Coronavirus, spreading across the globe, is keeping governments and health organizations busy 24/7. Countries are putting travel and mass gathering restrictions to avoid further spreading of the virus, affecting many promoters, events, and clubs across the globe. Yesterday evening, Pasquale announced in a tweet that he’s currently gathering facts around Beyond Wonderland and EDC Las Vegas and will provide an update to ‘headliners’ as soon as he can.

The bad news that was just released is, Beyond Wonderland is, unfortunately, a no-go based on the directions of the government, however, there’s good news to share. As of now, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas will still take place in May and feature enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure a smooth and safe event for everyone attending or working there. Of course, this is based on information available at this time and the situation is constantly developing, but we’re looking at the bright side of things here.

Further details will be announced closer to the date. Read the full statement from Pasquale Rotella in his post below.