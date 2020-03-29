Porter Robinson drops touching new video for latest track ‘Something Comforting’

By Harrison Watson 5

The release of Porter Robinson’s latest track, and the accompanying visuals, couldn’t have come at a better time. It seems whenever you listen to one of Porter’s tracks your mood is instantly lifted, which is exactly what we all need right now in light of the situation surrounding COVID-19. Appropriately titled, ‘Something Comforting’, the track is Porter Robinson at his finest, as usual, and serves as a single from his upcoming album, ‘Nurture’.

The track opens with an optimistic arp, with Porter’s own mystical vocals introduced shortly after. The track progresses into a short buildup, quickly moving into a pre-drop featuring classic Porter Robinson vocal chops and chords (the idea for which was developed in 2015), and finally into the drop, with a drum and bass-like beat adding to the uniqueness of a track.

The visuals are in the same style has his previous release, ‘Get Your Wish’, and seem to show a progression from an artist struggling with creative depression to someone who is healing, and can be planting and nurturing seeds of hope, and finally stepping out into a world of endless creative possibilities.

Porter opens up and discusses the meaning of this track in this video he posted on Twitter:

The message behind ‘Something Comforting’, and its accompanying video, is no doubt moving, and something many creatives in the music industry will relate to. The video undoubtedly increases the anticipation for the release of ‘Nuture’ which is due out sometime this year. In the meantime, watch the video for his latest masterpiece below.