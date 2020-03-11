Rampage Belgium postponed until September

By Ellie Mullins 1

Known as the biggest drum and bass and dubstep party in the world, Rampage in Belgium has been an iconic destination for music lovers of that genre for years now. Due to take place March 13-14, the state of the event has been uncertain for a while now due to all the Coronavirus news as of late – which has affected many events in our community – and now they have released an official statement.

Although last week they were confident that it would be going ahead, unfortunately the Belgian government has put a ban on all public events and this includes Rampage. It’s not all bad news though, as the event is not completely cancelled, but rather postponed until September with new dates to be announced shortly.

This is bad for the event organisers though, as they begun building the stage and production this week which will cost them thousands to take down and put back into storage. Stating that cancellation was not an option for them, they would have gone bankrupt if they had to completely cancel the event which truly shows the devastating effect that this virus is having on businesses and event organisers themselves. Although it isn’t convenient to say the least, we can assume that Rampage will do everything to give those attending in September a show to remember, and it will be worth the wait. Doing everything in their power to make sure that the lineup will be as close to the same as possible (artist schedules permitting), they now have six more months to give the attendees a mind-blowing experience.

All tickets will remain valid for the new date. You can read their full statement below.