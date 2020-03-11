Rampage Belgium postponed until September
Known as the biggest drum and bass and dubstep party in the world, Rampage in Belgium has been an iconic destination for music lovers of that genre for years now. Due to take place March 13-14, the state of the event has been uncertain for a while now due to all the Coronavirus news as of late – which has affected many events in our community – and now they have released an official statement.
Although last week they were confident that it would be going ahead, unfortunately the Belgian government has put a ban on all public events and this includes Rampage. It’s not all bad news though, as the event is not completely cancelled, but rather postponed until September with new dates to be announced shortly.
This is bad for the event organisers though, as they begun building the stage and production this week which will cost them thousands to take down and put back into storage. Stating that cancellation was not an option for them, they would have gone bankrupt if they had to completely cancel the event which truly shows the devastating effect that this virus is having on businesses and event organisers themselves. Although it isn’t convenient to say the least, we can assume that Rampage will do everything to give those attending in September a show to remember, and it will be worth the wait. Doing everything in their power to make sure that the lineup will be as close to the same as possible (artist schedules permitting), they now have six more months to give the attendees a mind-blowing experience.
All tickets will remain valid for the new date. You can read their full statement below.
The Belgian authorities have at long last decided to cancel all events after all. This couldn’t have come at a worst time for us, and we imagine, for you. While the build for the event was still ongoing, we have been preparing for this news all night and all morning, in order to find a solution that can ensure Rampage does not go bankrupt after the million+ euros loss we will be suffering, as well as still providing you with your 2020 highlight. We are looking for a new date for Rampage 2020 and we will be moving it to September of this year, with many of not all of the same artists, the same production plans and even a few extras since we now have 6 more months to come up with more cool stuff. Tickets for this weekend’s cancelled event will all stay valid for the next date.We can now only hope that the Belgian government takes the right decisions to effectively contain the virus and makes sure that all public gatherings are limited or forbidden and not just parties for young people are outlawed.We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from our Soldiers and even from fellow promotors, label owners, booking agents, press and artists. We feel terrible it has come to this point, and that we will all have to wait another six months for the thing we have worked for all year, the event you all have been looking forward to for so long. If you do decide to come to Antwerp, please take care of each other, be safe and enjoy your time here. We are not allowed to be involved in any rogue party situation so we won’t be able to whip up something for the Soldiers in town in a local club or outdoor space. But if you decide to do so anyway, please make sure you take care of your fellow Soldiers 🙏We will update you very soon about the next date and the new plans. For now, take care, and much love from the team 🧡🖤❤
Posted by RAMPAGE on Wednesday, March 11, 2020