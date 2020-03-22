Rudimental – Easy On Me (ft. The Martinez Brothers)

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

The British drum and bass wizards Rudimental are here to rescue us from this troubling quarantine phase through their latest single Easy On Me alongside the Martinez Brothers. This announcement follows their track Krazy (ft. Afronaut Zu) that was released just a couple of weeks ago, crossing a million streams in such a brief spell. The club-based record is available now via Major Toms/ Big Beat Records on all platforms.

To hype up the release of Easy On Me, Rudimental have also announced a live stream show on all their social platforms scheduled for Saturday. It is set to serve as a replacement for their live act at Printworks in London, which has been canceled following the UK government’s advice regarding the current COVID-19 outbreak.

After previously teaming up with The Martinez Brothers on sensational hits like Sitigawana (2019) and No Fear (2017), Rudimental will join forces with them for the third time for Easy On Me. According to the multi-platinum collective, the two club-singles singles released this month form the first in a string of new releases for the remainder of the year, each showcasing different scenes and sounds that continue to inspire them.

Check out to Easy On Me here –