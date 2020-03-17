#SAVETHESUMMER movement unites the music industry

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, 3:00 pm. If you’re following as many artists and events as we do, then you will probably have seen a good few very similar posts across any social media platform as event agencies, festivals, like Awakenings and Tomorrowland, as well as artists, are asking to #SAVETHESUMMER and collectively look after each other during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

With the situation around COVID-19 changing daily, or even hourly, more and more events are being cancelled or postponed in a worldwide effort to combat further spreading of the virus. In a united front, the whole music industry has now called to any person involved to follow a few easy steps to ensure a summer full of music, entertainment, travel, sports, and friendship.

You have probably heard this countless times in the past few days or weeks, however, at this time it is most important to follow these in order to allow events in summer to take place. As a reminder, the steps below also match these recommended by the World Health Organization as well as local government agencies:

Stay at home (social distancing)

Wash your hands (more than usual, especially after being outside or going shopping)

Keep your distance from another (min. 1.5 – 2m)

Follow your local government’s instructions

While these may sound hard to adjust to, it is for the health and well-being of yourself, friends, family, loved ones and everyone around you. Something to keep in mind, if there are no artists, then there will be no new music or shows. So let us all #SAVETHESUMMER.