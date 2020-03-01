Search

 

 

Shapov Chasing Shadows
Shapov – Chasing Shadows (feat. Cal)

After five years of waiting, ‘Chasing Shadows’ (feat. Cal) is finally released by Russian DJ / producer Shapov in an exclusive deal with Armada. This track was played on Shapov’s sets back in the days as a former member of the duo Hard Rock Sofa. Who does not remember when Swedish House Mafia played ‘Rasputin’‘Here We Go’ and ‘Quasar’ in the iconic final #OneLastTour show at Ultra Music Festival Miami 2013? Well, the iconic former Hard Rock Sofa track has now been released in a new updated version from Shapov.

Shapov is one of the current big names in the electronic scene, not only for his collabs with artists such as Armin van Buuren, Axwell and Vini Vici but his versatility as a producer once he blends elements of big room, progressive house, and trance in a spectacular way. ‘Chasing Shadows’  joins an emotional vocal with a top-line melody characteristic of the progressive house in which results in a euphoric and contagious drop.

According to Shapov:

“I received the vocals for this track about eight years ago, when I was on the Hard Rock Sofa. For me personally, this song reflects an important life lesson: it is important to move on and avoid giving up during the darkest times. Always allow yourself to feel and dream, because the brightest days may be coming. “

This track has the elements needed to make it one of the highlights on DJ sets throughout the major festivals of 2020. Be sure to catch the new single below and let us know your thoughts on this melodic masterpiece!



