Steve Aoki cancels his upcoming ‘The Color of Noise’ tour

By Juan Llorens 7

One of the busiest touring DJs, Steve Aoki, cancels his highly-anticipated upcoming ‘The Color of Noise‘ tour amidst the coronavirus. The 29 show tour was set to happen from March to April covering the biggest cities in the United States. Joining Aoki on the different stops of the tour was Timmy Trumpet, Deorro, Riot Ten, ARMNHMR, Gammer, Quix, Godlands, Max Styler, and Global Dan.

The cancelation is disappointing but not unexpected as more artists continue to cancel their tours and shows around the world due to the novel coronavirus. As for the music, Steve Aoki is set to release his sixth studio album, Neon Future IV, sometime in 2020 on Aoki’s own label Dim Mak. Seeing one of the biggest touring DJs halt his live performances is quite a shock, but a necessary measure to keep the fans safe from the COVID-19.

The tour will be rescheduled at a later time and ticket-holders will be able to enter the future dates. Moreover, if any ticket-holder requires a refund, they should contact their ticket vendor. Hopefully, we stop getting bad news regarding festivals, tours, and show cancellations. Check out the official cancelation notice by the American DJ and producer down below: