Steve Aoki & Slushii – ‘One True Love’

By Alshaan Kassam 4

Continuing to share all the good vibes with his world-wide audience, Steve Aoki is easily recognized as one of the most talented genre-defying producers in the industry today. After releasing his special collaboration with Chinese superstar Lay Zhang and will.i.am on “Love You More,” the two-time grammy nominated artist is ready to provide his listeners another taste of his upcoming album Neon Future IV. This time Steve Aoki has called upon Slushii for their vibrant new single ‘One True Love.’ If you are ready for some soothing melodies which quickly take a turn into Slushii’s world of grueling basslines, this song is definitely one to play on repeat.

Beginning with a soft melody infused with gentle chimes and high pitched vocals, listeners are already aware these two eclectic producers are bringing the feels with this one. Suddenly listeners are taken on a fast paced journey filled with sonic frequencies and a grimey bassline to dance your heart out to. Keeping the pace alive, Steve Aoki and Slushii are not playing any games when it comes to incorporating blissful synths along with a side of futuristic sounds at a firing rate. Through the use of Slushii’s signature high-pitched vocals stating “I wanna be your one true love,” if this is what true love feels like we cannot get enough of this stunning collaboration.

Be on the lookout for the release of Neon Future IV on April 3 and check out Steve Aoki and Slushii’s masterpiece below.