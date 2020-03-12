Time Warp Germany cancelled, next edition will be 2021

By Ellie Mullins 24

It seems like cancellation news is now not treated as breaking, but rather something expected and unsurprising, sadly. Obviously, the start of the year is looking no good for festival season as it currently stands with little to no big events left due to event bans on more than 100-1000 people, and Time Warp in Mannheim, Germany is the latest to fall victim to coronavirus.

Posting a status update on their Facebook page, the dreaded news came to light after the city of Mannheim made the decision to ban the event and many others, with the health and safety of their citizens and travellers from other countries as their main priority. This is what the festival had to say on the subject of the city and its decision:

“The Ministry of Health of the German state of Baden-Württemberg has adjusted their crisis prevention programme as to that all events with more than 1.000 visitors have to be cancelled.”

Since 1994, Time Warp has been providing electrifying techno events and over the years has expanded globally and has become one of the most beloved events in the underground/techno scene with top notch lineups every time. Their 2020 Germany event was close to selling out and with no other date planned for this year, they have told fans that they will see them in 2021 at the latest.

“Your continuous support and patience during this complex and difficult situation are much appreciated.

Please be patient; we will contact all ticket holders soon with further information. We hope to make you dance latest in 2021 in Mannheim!”

Stating that they had been planning for around a year now, this is the worst news that the event organisers and everyone working behind the scenes could receive, and they are in the same boat as disappointed ticket holders. To read their full statement, see below.