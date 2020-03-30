Tomorrowland presents livestream event: United Through Music

By Ellie Mullins 16

In these challenging times, events and artists are doing everything in their power to lift the spirits of their fans. With exclusive sets, live streams and watch parties it seems like the music industry is more united than ever right now. Festivals such as Beyond Wonderland have been hosting live events, and now iconic festival Tomorrowland is getting in on the action.

On Tuesday 31 March, from 15:00 CEST, Tomorrowland will be hosting an online stream titled Tomorrowland Presents: United Through Music. Roping in four massive artists (Lost Frequencies, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Vintage Culture), the stream will start with Lost Frequencies and end at 18:00 CEST with Vintage Culture, featuring a full day of exclusive sets bound to blow listeners away. Their goal is to give people hope and make them look towards a bright future, whilst also giving them high class entertainment the best way they know how to. With each artist on the stream lineup curating a unique set that you can only hear on the streams, Adam K – one of the fantastic hosts of One World Radio – will be interacting with the DJs and the People of Tomorrow that will tune in, setting this up to be one of the best virtual events of the year so far.

Speaking out about United Through Music, Dimitri Vegas stated that he is happy to “give people across the world a magical experience at home, interacting and supporting each other as one large global community”. This is certainly something not to be missed, and you can catch the stream on their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, website and One World Radio tomorrow.

Check out the full timetable below, and get ready to witness a spectacle like no other!