Tomorrowland Winter offer discounted tickets to Tomorrowland 2021 in wake of cancellation

By Ellie Mullins 30

Recently, Tomorrowland Winter attendees were devastated by the news that authorities decided that the second edition of the festival would not be going ahead as planned this year, shortly before it was due to take place. No one wants to hear that the event they’ve spent so much money and excitement on has been cancelled, but in the spirit of keeping a good relationship with their customers and wanting to try their best to lift spirits, Tomorrowland has offered something to attendees as a refund.

Although the actual festival itself is cancelled, the ski resort (Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski) is remaining open, and ticket holders will be able to enjoy the resort as the lodging and ski pass tickets that they bought will remain valid along with travel if that was included, otherwise a full refund is also being offered out.

On top of this also, Tomorrowland includes three other things as an apology, and those are as follows: first chance to buy tickets for Tomorrowland Winter 2021 with a 10% discount, the possibility to buy a ticket to the Belgium summer event in 2021 during a dedicated sale and also a €50 (per person) voucher for the TML By Tomorrowland webshop.

Always showing that they care greatly about their fans and attendees, they have gone above and beyond to try to make up for this sad news in the best possible way that they can. If you are one of the attendees affected, check your emails for further details that have been sent out to all ticket-holders, or read the details below that were posted by a Reddit user.