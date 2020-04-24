Adam Beyer & Cirez D Creamfields 2019 set now available via Drumcode Radio

By Mike Davies 3

Adam Beyer and Eric Prydz announced in early 2019 that they’d be doing some very exclusive gigs as Adam Beyer 🔲 Cirez D over the summer, and one such appearance was headlining the mighty Steel Yard arena at Creamfields for what was a UK festival exclusive. The set was something pretty special as 15,000 crammed into the arena to witness it live, and now you can re-live the experience from home as Beyer has shared a recording of the set on his Drumcode Radio show.

As you’d expect, this is a two-hour epic journey into the very best of high-energy techno from two masters of the genre. Of course, Prydz is best known for his progressive melodic sets when he plays solo and under his own name, but when the Cirez D moniker comes out things get much darker. Combined with Beyer’s style it’s exactly what you’d expect – non-stop banger after banger, plenty of acid lines, minimal yet hypnotic melodies, and an overall journey into techno that you won’t forget.

Of course, listening back at home means you lack the stunning live production element of the full Adam Beyer 🔲 Cirez D eperience, but if you’ve got a couple of LED bars and turn the lights out and the volume up, it’s still the perfect recipe for an evening in lockdown.

Check it out in full below.