Adam Beyer presents Drumcode ‘A-SIDES VOL. 9’

By Pol Torà 1

Swedish megastar techno DJ and producer Adam Beyer has officially announced the ninth edition of the Drumcode ‘A-SIDES’ series that will be released later this month on April 27th via the artist’ reputed imprint, Drumcode Records.

After celebrating what was the 500th episode of Beyer’s label radio show roughly a month ago, sharing a full two-hour set from Amnesia Milan, the 43-year old producer is back with this great news. Joining Adam Beyer on his Drumcode ‘A-SIDES VOL. 9’ are some big names including the likes of Chris Smith, Dubfire, Eats Everything and Rest Robot plus new fast-rising upcoming artists like Anfisa Letyago, Joyhause, and Juliet Fox.

Going through his debut on the label and the evolution of Drumcode over the years, the Englishman Eats Everything had these words to say: “I’ve been mates with Mr Beyer for some time now and a big admirer of his from way back in the ’90s when he used to play at Atomic Jam in Birmingham…I send him stuff from time to time that I’ve made and ‘Organico’ just seemed to strike a chord with him. Drumcode is a force to be reckoned with and I have the utmost respect for Adam and everything he has achieved, so to be welcomed onto the label is a real honour and privilege for me.”

Drumcode ‘A-SIDES VOL. 9’ will be available soon and you can pre-order it now here.

Relive Adam Beyer’s 2-hour live set from the Théâtre antique de Lugdunum in Lyon for Cercle below:

Photo credit: @realAdamBeyer Twitter