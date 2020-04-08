Alesso teams up with Liam Payne for their second collaboration ‘Midnight’

By Barbara Potrc 8

Swedish DJ and producer Alesso has joined forces with UK based singer/songwriter Liam Payne once again, for an emotional dance/pop crossover track ‘Midnight’. Following up their 2016 progressive house collaboration ‘Next To Me’, the artists tried to go in a different direction this time. With all that’s currently happening in the world, some relaxed, comforting music is highly appreciated.

The fresh track was announced last week when both Alesso and Liam shared a preview on their social media profiles. They have also announced that they will be doing an official remix of the song and that they’re giving the fans a chance to participate in it. All that you need to do is record yourself singing the song and post it with the hashtag #AlessoMidnight. Full instructions about it can be found here.

‘Midnight’ is a mesmerising, dance/pop track, featuring emotional vocals, catchy lyrics, uplifting melody and a groovy drop. It’s a great addition to your quarantine playlist and it’ll hopefully brighten your day at least a little bit. This is exactly what the artists are trying to achieve with the track, Alesso says:

“During these difficult times Liam and I hope this song can bring some light”

When two superstar artists collaborate on a song it is already set to be a hit, there is no doubt that ‘Midnight’ will be an essential piece on the charts in the upcoming months. Alesso and Liam have rounded up quite a lot of recognition and streams throughout their careers. Alesso, who has collaborated with A-list names such as OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder, Calvin Harris, Tove Lo, Swedish House Mafia‘s Sebastian Ingrosso, Hailee Steinfeld and many others, has gathered nearly 4 billion streams and is no stranger to performing at huge festivals like Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Electric Daisy Carnival. Liam Payne is a former One Direction member, a multi-platinum-selling artist having sold more than 18.8 million singles in just two years since going solo and has been streamed a total of 4.1 billion times.

Make sure to check out their latest collab ‘Midnight’ below: