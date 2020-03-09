Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso’s EDM classic ‘Calling’ turns 8 years old

By Jake Gable 11

Ahhh 2012… Remember those glory days? A young Swedish talent by the name of Alesso was just starting to make waves in the industry, having launched a series of huge tracks such as ‘Years’ and his jaw-dropping remix of Nadia Ali’s ‘Pressure’. All under the watchful eye of his mentor, Sebastian Ingrosso, who sat firmly at the summit of the music scene thanks to his work with the mighty Swedish House Mafia, who were at the peak of their powers, headlining New York’s Madison Square Garden venue, and selling out the 60,000 capacity MK Bowl landscape in the United Kingdom.

With tracks like ‘Save The World’, Avicii’s ‘Levels’ and David Guetta‘s ‘Titanium’ all catapulting ‘EDM’ into the absolute peak of popularity as the hottest new musical trend in the world, a whole new chapter was about to be written as Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso teamed up in the studio to deliver their sensational collaboration ‘Calling’ on this day 8 years ago. Dropping in March 2012, the final version (named ‘Lose My Mind‘) featured the vocals of OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder (who Alesso later worked with on ‘If I Lose Myself‘) and instantly became an all-time classic.

With Swedish House Mafia still regularly dropping the track during their reunion comeback shows in Stockholm and at Creamfields last summer, this one still sounds as fresh as ever, thanks to one of the greatest melodies ever created. And whilst Ingrosso’s own career has gone a little quieter on the release schedule front in recent times (his last single was released alongside Axwell in 2018), Alesso is enjoying something of a purple patch in the studio, recently delivering DubVision collaboration ‘One Last Time’ after his huge 2019 in which he dropped several singles including ‘Sad Song’, ‘In The Middle’, and his ‘PROGRESSO‘ mixtape.

You can relive this one below and roll back the years to 2012 with a huge heap of nostalgia. This is Alesso and Sebastian Ingrosso with ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’: