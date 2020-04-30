Search

 

 

Australia festivals
News

Australia could be cancelling all festivals until 2021

By
8

Australia could be set to cancel all festivals until 2021. According to Australia’s chief medical officer, Professor Brendan Murphy, festivals and concerts could be “out of the question” until 2021, due to the current global pandemic and the restrictions of public gatherings. Currently, Australia has a ban on gatherings of more than two people in public spots, however, Dr. Murphy suggested that the ban could be lifted particularly soon to allow for friends and families to get together. However, this may vary between states and territories. He also added that community sports and shopping centres are being considered in reopening with strict social distancing guidelines, but music festivals are not on on the cards. Dr. Murphy stated the following,

“It’s hard for me to envisage reopening of nightclubs and big music festivals in the foreseeable future.  Unless you’re absolutely, completely confident about your borders, your testing, your surveillence. You can’t relax a measure of distancing.”

In Australia, festivals generally begin in December, meaning many of the festivals in jeopardy would be Electric Gardens, Lost Paradise, and Beyond The Valley, to name a few.

The United States has already cancelled some of the countries largest festivals such as Coachella, Ultra Miami and Electric Forest. Postponements of festivals have also been announced such as EDC Las Vegas which is to be pushed back to October 2020.  European festivals are also being cancelled such as Tomorrowland, Electric Love, and postponements including the Netherlands to push back all festivals until at least September 1st. On the other hand, South Korea has just begun reopening nightclubs this past weekend, which hopefully other countries can follow suit very soon.

Photo: Drew Ressler – www.rukes.com







Tags: , , ,
0

RELATED POSTS

News

Clubs in South Korea will begin to open as social distancing measures ease. While it seems as if the news of the fate of our festival season and our favorite nightclubs has been never-ending, we're excited to report that something exciting is underway.  This past weekend, Seoul, South Korea reopened nightclubs as the South Korean government continues to relax its social

Featured

4 months ago the world was hit by a fast spreading Coronavirus disease. It didn't take long before the life as we known it had to be put on hold and the official lockdown has started. Our lives have been affected in ways we didn't expect to ever experience. The whole economy is slowly collapsing and of course this also

Available Now, Genres, Releases, Techno

Widely regarded as one of the most influential techno DJs and producers, and an icon of the house and techno scene, British artist Carl Cox is back with a new remix of Roel Salemink’s 'Eskes'. With every producer being forced to stay at home due to COVID-19, or more commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, you can surely expect some great new