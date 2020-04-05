Calvin Harris releases fourth EP as Love Regenerator

By Barbara Potrc 13

Calvin Harris, Scottish superstar DJ and producer is back with some fresh tunes. He just released his highly anticipated, fourth Love Regenerator EP, called ‘Moving’. Back in January Calvin introduced us to his new tech-house/acid-house project and ever since his fans were curious to see what else the artist will bring us. With three EP’s out already, we got a pretty insight in the genres that Harris is currently exploring, which also includes returning to the old school sounds of groove and disco. ‘Moving’ is a collaboration between Harris and one of the UK’s finest house DJs and producers Eli Brown, which is currently the number 1 best selling artist on Beatport.

‘Moving’ EP consist of two tracks, ‘Moving’ and ‘Don’t You Want Me’, in full length and the radio edit. As you listen to them you might tell that they sound familiar. For ‘Moving’ the artists drew inspiration from a 1992 release ‘Music Is Moving’ by Italian artist Fargetta. However after the Love Regenerator rework, it sounds completely different. It has a dark, choppy sound, which also includes a groovy bass line and powerful vocals. With ‘Don’t You Want Me’ the artists are paying a tribute to an early 90s tune delivered by NY’s Finest, called ‘Do You Feel Me’. The only thing similar to the original is the vocal sample, apart from that the song carries a completely different vibe. Just as ‘Moving’ this one is also pretty dark and groovy, but with an acid house twist. The tracks are a great addition to Love Regenerator’s previous releases and will work perfectly on the dance floor.

Since we are currently unable to go out clubbing due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Calvin Harris has been live streaming his performances via Facebook. Without a doubt there are more coming soon so keep an eye out on his social media for any possible Love Regenerator streams!

Stream ‘Moving’ EP below: