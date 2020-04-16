Search

 

 

Conrank
Available Now, Dubstep, Genres, Releases

Conrank – White Noise Generation

By
17

After blessing us all with his astonishing releases over the years, the accomplished music producer Conrank has just released a 5 track-long EP titled White Noise Generation that is set to serve as a source of excitement and consolation for all the electronic music fans out there during this tough time in the industry. He has certainly put in a lot of effort into this epic release which undoubtedly will be remembered by his fans for a long time.

After releasing a lot of hits on labels like Bassrush and Circus Records, Conrank now founds himself on Wakaan, the record label owned by the dubstep maestro Liquid Stranger. For the sake of this EP, he has joined forces with a lot of different talented artists including Killa Kela for the track ‘Bulletproof ‘and Gray Area for On Set’. For the track We’re Mucky’, he has collaborated with Of The Trees to come up with a tune graced with sneaking melodies and some astonishing builds with equally shaking drops. Other tracks from the EP include ‘Bring It’ and the atmospheric tune ‘Look Away’.

According to Conrank, the manipulation of white noise in his productions opened a whole new dimension for him and inspired him to work on this EP. Here’s what he had to say about White Noise Generation.

“It represents a journey throughout my career – so many influences, experiences, and awesome people. It was a chance to put everything I have out on the table for everyone to see, and in the process, work with some awesome producers and friends across the scene. Welcome to the White Noise Generation.”

Check out “We’re Mucky” from the EP below



Tags: ,
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, Releases, Techno, Trance

Rising through the ranks of hard dance music in the south of the Netherlands, the Dutch record producer Mike Redfields has been blessing everyone around him with his music for quite some time. Popularly known for mixing it up when it comes to the genres, he has produced all kinds of genres including Deep House, tropical sounds, trance, hardstyle, and

Bass House, Genres

Rising from the underground music scene in France, the renowned music producer, and DJ Fabien Azzano is back with a vocal bass-house banger called Stronger. Popularly known for his previous tracks including Arrow and his remix of Chris Avantgarde’s Rise Up, he has certainly lived up to the promise he offered at the beginning of his stint in the electronic

Available Now, Genres, News, Progressive House, Releases

The Canadian duo Project 46 has just released an astonishing progressive house anthem called Remember You, featuring immensely soulful vocals from the American singer and songwriter Linney. The delicate melodies of this single are set to revive the memories of the duo’s iconic presence in the industry a few years ago. The duo is making a comeback to the industry after 4