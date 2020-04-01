Defected Records launch new Spring/Summer clothing collection

By Jake Gable

DEFECTED Records have sat proudly at the summit of the industry for several years now, thanks to their high quality gimmick-free house music – both on the release radar – and via numerous sell-out events worldwide, with the DEFECTED brand stretching from the likes of Printworks and Ministry of Sound in their native London, to ADE, and even further afield.

Now, the huge UK label is ready to dominate the world of merchandise too, with the launch of their hot new spring/summer collection 2020. With new designs featuring stripes, pastels, neon print and 3M™ reflective finishes, the range is made from premium 100% cotton and will provide music fans with the perfect look, whether working from home, wanting to look fresh on a FaceTime call or livestream, or even just planning your ultimate outfit for those post-pandemic-parties.

With DEFECTED releases and parties playing host to a wide range of artists, including Armand Van Helden, Camelphat, Endor, Ferreck Dawn, Gorgon City, MK, OFFAIAH, Sonny Fodera, and many more, in recent years, the DEFECTED event series – curated by label boss Simon Dunmore, has seen house music also make a triumphant return to the white isle, with the imprint hosting their own residency at Ibiza‘s ‘Eden‘ superclub in San Antonio. With Simon’s wife Yas running the D-Store to ensure all products are shipped successfully via Royal Mail, even the COVID-19 situation cannot halt this year’s freshest garms from finding their way into the laps of ravers all over the world.

You can check out the complete collection here, and as a special We Rave You x DEFECTED treat, be sure to enter the discount code ‘HMALL20’ to nab a cool 20% off all orders over £30!



