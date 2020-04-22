Search

 

 

Defqon.1 Primal Energy postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Defqon.1 Primal Energy, the 2020 edition of Q-Dance‘ most famous and biggest hardstyle festival in the world, which was scheduled to take place on June 26-28th in Biddinghuizen, has officially been postponed to 2021 after the measures adopted by the local Dutch government extending the ban of major public events until September 1st due to the COVID-19 concerns.

This past Tuesday, The Netherlands’ prime minister Mark Rutte made publicly official what everyone was anticipating that there will be no festival summer season in Holland this year. In Rutte’s own words: “It’s better to be cautious now than to have regrets later…just imagine that we would relax some measures, causing the virus to peak again. That’s something we all absolutely don’t want”. Therefore, these news also meant the cancellation or postponement of other hard sound festivals such as Decibel Outdoor, Dominator or Intents Festival as well as important and big electronic music festivals like Mysteryland. 

The Q-Dance owned event didn’t took long to announce the sad news that Defqon.1 would be postponed. In the official statement the festival said the following:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that, due to the global COVID-19 developments and the necessary precautions taken by the authorities, the 2020 edition of Defqon.1 Weekend Festival will be postponed to 2021.

Words cannot describe how we feel about this news. For months, we’ve been working around the clock to provide you with the ultimate festival experience together with our artists, creators and warriors. We cannot imagine a summer without Defqon.1, however, your health and safety is the top priority. It is in times like these that we must stay united as one tribe. Together, we stand.”

Counting with an impressive line up and having booked the main faces of the hard music scene, Defqon.1 Primal Energy 2020 promised to be one for the books. As tough these news are, the main priority now is to keep safe while we await for a 2021 edition that will surely be one of the best in the event’s history.

Watch Defqon.1 postponement announcement below:

Photo Credit: Vincent van den Boogaard



