Diplo releases a fresh country infused EP ‘Do Si Do’

By Barbara Potrc 23

One of the most versatile DJs and producers on the electronic dance music scene Diplo, has just released some fresh music, which serves as a teaser for his upcoming country-inspired album. His latest EP ‘Do Si Do’ features five tracks comprising a very different sound from what we are used to hearing from him, uncovering a whole new side of Diplo. It also gives us a preview of what we can expect from his highly anticipated album, ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’, which is set to drop at the end of May via RCA Records UK.

Diplo embarked on his country flavoured path about a year ago, when he did a special afterparty guest set at Stagecoach where he presented his cowboy persona to the world. A few months after that, in August, he unveiled his newest project and alias – Thomas Wesley (which is also his real name). Since then he already released quite a few amazing tracks, in collaboration with some A-star names from the industry like the Jonas Brothers, Morgan Wallen, and Cam. All of these can be found on the EP that was just released, along with his newest collaboration with Blanco Brown ‘Do Si Do’. It is a simple, yet very catchy track, that features Brown’s raspy vocal, an energetic chorus which consists of a guitar and banjo, combined with an occasional harmonica riff and a heavy low-end. It nicely represents the signature country sound, while blending it with some electronic dance music elements. All of this results in an easy to dance to, 118 BPM crossover track, that shows us another, unique side of him.

Tracks that the ‘Do Si Do’ EP features are: ‘Do Si Do’ featuring Blanco Brown, two versions of ‘Heartless’, one with Morgan Wallen and the other one with Morgan and Julia Michaels. Next up ‘Lonely’ with the Jonas Brothers and ‘So Long’ featuring Cam. Make sure to give the fresh EP a listen and get ready for the upcoming album that will be dropping soon!

