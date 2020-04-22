Search

 

 

Electric Forest
News

Electric Forest 2020 has officially been cancelled due to COVID-19

By
14

The iconic American festival Electric Forest 2020, scheduled to take place in Rothbury (Michigan) on June 25-28th, has officially been cancelled after the severe consequences that Coronavirus is having in United States that made completely impossible the celebration of the event.

Electric Forest was getting ready for what was most probably going to be another amazing edition counting with a massive line up with some of the finest names in various electronic music genres. We could find a wide variety of great acts like 12th PlanetBassnectarBig Gigantic, Boys Noize, Cashmere Cat, Diplo, Duke Dumont, Flume, GryffinLouis The ChildMajor Lazer, Petit Biscuit, Tchami, or The Black Madonna among many others. Although, earlier this month the festival co-owned by Madison House Presents and Insomniaclooked to reschedule the event for new dates this year, due to the evolution of the virus, this has not been possible, as the industry seems to go through a great uncertainty right now.

The 4-day event stated the following in their official statement regarding Electric Forest 2020:

“After weeks of discussions, input and direction from state and local authorities, and with a full focus on the safety of our community, we have made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021…In times like these we are grateful to stand strong with you as the Forest Family. We are also eternally thankful to the family members who come together to create so much each year…We are stronger as a community than we are as individuals. Knowing that we will all gather again soon will remain a bright spark and a guiding light—and we will build our moment together”

Additionally, the festival encourages customers to keep the purchased wristbands and packages valid for 2021 although customers will be also able to submit refund requests. You can read the full announcement here.

Image Credit: Electric Forest



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

News

The Dutch Prime Minister just announced the Netherlands will be cancelling all events until 1 September 2020. This decision is a result of the current global Coronavirus pandemic, as many nations are discouraging the gathering of large crowds to stop the spread of the virus.  Around the world, sports teams have postponed their playing seasons, television and film production has seized,

Industry, News

The 2020 edition of the Dutch festival Mysteryland is postponed to August 27th-29th 2021, after the release of an official statement from the organizers on their website and social media platforms. This is yet another festival impacted by the crisis around the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past few weeks, other major events have also been postponed to 2021, such as Tomorrowland Belgium,

Available Now, Featured, Releases

One of the most versatile DJs and producers on the electronic dance music scene Diplo, has just released some fresh music, which serves as a teaser for his upcoming country-inspired album. His latest EP 'Do Si Do' features five tracks comprising a very different sound from what we are used to hearing from him, uncovering a whole new side of Diplo.