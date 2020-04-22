Electric Forest 2020 has officially been cancelled due to COVID-19

By Pol Torà 14

The iconic American festival Electric Forest 2020, scheduled to take place in Rothbury (Michigan) on June 25-28th, has officially been cancelled after the severe consequences that Coronavirus is having in United States that made completely impossible the celebration of the event.

Electric Forest was getting ready for what was most probably going to be another amazing edition counting with a massive line up with some of the finest names in various electronic music genres. We could find a wide variety of great acts like 12th Planet, Bassnectar, Big Gigantic, Boys Noize, Cashmere Cat, Diplo, Duke Dumont, Flume, Gryffin, Louis The Child, Major Lazer, Petit Biscuit, Tchami, or The Black Madonna among many others. Although, earlier this month the festival co-owned by Madison House Presents and Insomniac, looked to reschedule the event for new dates this year, due to the evolution of the virus, this has not been possible, as the industry seems to go through a great uncertainty right now.

The 4-day event stated the following in their official statement regarding Electric Forest 2020:

“After weeks of discussions, input and direction from state and local authorities, and with a full focus on the safety of our community, we have made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021…In times like these we are grateful to stand strong with you as the Forest Family. We are also eternally thankful to the family members who come together to create so much each year…We are stronger as a community than we are as individuals. Knowing that we will all gather again soon will remain a bright spark and a guiding light—and we will build our moment together”

Additionally, the festival encourages customers to keep the purchased wristbands and packages valid for 2021 although customers will be also able to submit refund requests. You can read the full announcement here.

Image Credit: Electric Forest