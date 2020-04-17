Electric Radio bring dance music back to the airwaves

Often it is difficult as an electronic music listener to find a radio station that truly provides the music you want to hear, particularly in the UK. Yes, the likes of BBC Radio 1 and KISS have their fair share of dance music, but stations that are purely dance music are very hard to come by. Today you are in luck, however, as the recent launch of Electric Radio has filled that electronic hole in the radio world with a stellar roster of residents broadcasting each week.

With 5 years experience already under their belts, Electric Radio has amassed quite the following, but this year the London-based station decided to take things up a level. Their new roster boasts some of the biggest names in dance music, with Friday nights hosted by the mighty Anjunadeep, house connoisseur Franky Rizardo, and the legendary Roger Sanchez. Saturday sees a gain in pace and energy as Defected kick things off, followed by the groove master Kryder, electronic music icon deadmau5 (for a UK exclusive residency), and the sound of Enhanced Sessions. This international selection of DJs and labels bring a range of sounds across the house and progressive genres, with a guarantee of quality tracks from some of the most prolific names in the dance music world.

Electric Radio stands out from most stations by giving up-and-coming artists the opportunity to secure a residency with them. Electric Represents will feature grass-roots DJ talent from across the UK, showcasing some of the best regional talents the nation has to offer. This is just one way that Electric Radio is giving something back to their listeners and DJs, whilst also working to raise awareness of mental health within the club scene and the support that is available. Electric Radio is working on campaigns covering sober clubbing, hearing protection, DJ retreats and more, proving they are much more than just a radio station. They also support Believe Tuesdays, an organisation championing sober clubbing with the legendary Brandon Block.

World class DJs and labels on their roster, hot new talent from across the UK joining them, and an array of support options for better mental health in the clubbing community – it’s no wonder that Electric Radio is leading the way for dance music radio in the UK. With just over a week left to go until applications close for the new represents slots – if you’ve got what it takes – dig out your best mix and send in your application in now!

