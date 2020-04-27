Search

 

 

Elephant Heart – Africa (Jack Back Remix)

Proving he’s well and truly gone back to his roots, David Guetta launched his Jack Back alias back in 2012 but it was complete radio silence again up until 2018 when some new Jack Back originals surfaced, and then his alias exploded in popularity. Proving that Guetta was more than just the commercial, radio-friendly bangers that he had been churning out over the years, he returned to a style that felt like it had been left behind for a bit. Now, he’s donned his remix skills for Elephant Heart’s ‘Africa’.

The original track was the opener on the Elephant Heart album Seasons‘ and had gained tens of thousands of streams on Spotify since it’s release. Being a hit with fans, they recruited Guetta to don his alias and pump out a remix for the track, and that’s exactly what he’s done.

As expected, the remix packs some serious heat in. Giving ‘Africa’ a tantalising house makeover, the track is completely transformed into a new world. Worthy of being played out on the biggest speakers at the biggest festival stages (when we can all come together to celebrate the power of music once again, hopefully soon), the entire track is of the highest quality and provides nearly five minutes of absolute house heat.

Listen to the remix below on Spotify, and get grooving.







