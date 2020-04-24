Jerome Isma-Ae – Hold That Sucker Down (Charlotte De Witte Remix)

By Phil Thüne 1

Charlotte de Witte is amongst the most booked artists of last year and has yet again proven that she belongs there. With the new Charlotte de Witte remix released of ‘Hold That Sucker Down‘ originally by Jerome Isma-Ae, including a trance and rave remix of the 1994 track, she once again shows her talent in melting various genres together and making connections between them.

Released on Friday, the Belgian DJ and producer reimagines an iconic track from over 20 years ago, giving it her own touch. The trance remix has been played during Armin van Buuren’s A State Of Trance 950 Warm-Up set in Utrecht back in February when he opened up the festival for a limited amount of early ticket purchasers.

Charlotte de Witte said:

“Remixing a classic is something that always feels extremely honorable and rewarding to me. While remixing Jerome Isma-Ae, I decided to aim for two different remixes. One would respect the massive trance lead and vibe of the original, while the other would be faster and more stripped-down, bringing forward the techno that I love so much.”

The ‘Hold That Sucker Down‘ remixes are now available on Beatport for purchase or stream on major services like Apple Music, Spotify, or YouTube and we definitely recommend giving them a listen!

Photo Credit: Marie Wynants