Search

 

 

Jamie XX
Mixes

Jamie xx returns with 2 hour BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

By
5

It’s been 5 years since Jamie xx released his last record ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’, now the British DJ & producer returned with a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix and announced new music is coming this year.

In an Instagram post a couple of weeks ago, Jamie xx announced that he’d be releasing a new record this year that is available for pre-order. It has been 5 years since his last record was released, which peaked at Number 1 of the Dutch Single Top 100, amongst placements in various other charts.

On Saturday, Jamie xx got the chance to play his first 2 hours Solo Essential Mix since 2011. In the announcement post, where he simply lies on some grass, presumably in his garden, he says:

“This is me about midday, after I’d been up all night working on the mix. The Essential Mix has always been an important one for me, been listening to it since before I was allowed to go to clubs. I spent the last two weeks trying to finish music so that it could be in here. Had a lot of fun! I hope you enjoy and can dance around your houses to it, and with friends online.”

Check out the full mix on BBC’s website and enjoy 2 hours of forgetting everything else around you.

Picture Credit: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images







Tags: ,
0

Born in Germany, spent 6 years in Ireland and now living in Amsterdam. My love for electronic music started in 2012 and now I'm traveling around the world for electronic music - you'll mostly find me either in dark warehouses raving to the best Techno beats or enjoying Trance with massive light shows.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Releases

The English producer Jamie XX is back presenting his first solo single in nearly 5 years titled 'Idontknow'. The producer, who is also known for being part of the indie pop band The xx, has made his new track available and it's on pre-sale now. Jamie has been teasing this highly anticipated track for a long time now. After his last release

Genres, Mixes, News, Tech House, Techno

Ukranian Duo ARTBAT will be taking the the airwaves on BBC Radio 1 on Saturday 13th June. Hailing from Kiev, Artur and Batish (ARTBAT), are gaining momentum from their inventive and powerful in melodic techno. With their songs being played by the likes of Maceo Plex, Solomun, and Richie Hawtin, to name but a few. Be sure to catch them on Pete Tong's BBC

Featured, Mixes

A true delight to the senses, Australian dance group RÜFÜS DU SOL took the reins of the prestigious BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix. The group have been very successful over the past few years, producing hit singles and gathering fans all around the world. Earlier this year, the group released their third studio album "Solace". Similar to their previous album