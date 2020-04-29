Jamie xx returns with 2 hour BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

By Phil Thüne 5

It’s been 5 years since Jamie xx released his last record ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’, now the British DJ & producer returned with a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix and announced new music is coming this year.

In an Instagram post a couple of weeks ago, Jamie xx announced that he’d be releasing a new record this year that is available for pre-order. It has been 5 years since his last record was released, which peaked at Number 1 of the Dutch Single Top 100, amongst placements in various other charts.

On Saturday, Jamie xx got the chance to play his first 2 hours Solo Essential Mix since 2011. In the announcement post, where he simply lies on some grass, presumably in his garden, he says:

“This is me about midday, after I’d been up all night working on the mix. The Essential Mix has always been an important one for me, been listening to it since before I was allowed to go to clubs. I spent the last two weeks trying to finish music so that it could be in here. Had a lot of fun! I hope you enjoy and can dance around your houses to it, and with friends online.”

Check out the full mix on BBC’s website and enjoy 2 hours of forgetting everything else around you.

Picture Credit: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images