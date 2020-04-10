Lollapalooza Paris 2020 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns

By Lakshay Bhagtani 14

Since the end of February, a severe domino effect has seen music festivals getting postponed or canceled one after the other due to the coronavirus outbreak. The latest addition to the list of such events happens to be Lollapalooza Paris 2020 which was scheduled for 18th and 19th July this year. An official announcement from the festival has stated that the annual extravaganza will be back next year and the tickets that have been sold till now will be valid for the next edition of the event.

Lollapalooza Paris was set to feature a star-studded line-up on both the days including many renowned names like Bille Eilish, Khalid, Pearl Jam, Illenium, Vini Vici, and Vampire Weekend. However, after the cancelation, the organizers have assured that the American rock band Pearl Jam who were supposed to headline day 2 this year will back next year to perform for them.

The next edition of the annual event will take place on 17th and 18th July 2021. It would be interesting to see what the organizers have decided for Lollapalooza Chicago as there hasn’t been an official word for the event at the time of writing. This announcement has left the other festivals scheduled in July and August hanging by a thread.