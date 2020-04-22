Shambhala Music Festival announces official cancellation due to COVID-19 crisis

By Alshaan Kassam 2

Shambhala Music Festival has become recognized globally for creating a family of electronic dance music lovers who are happy to call the Salmo River Ranch their second home for the week. Incorporating six diverse stages each managed by their own Stage Director, the highly stacked lineup is the cherry on top to the overall festival experience. Sadly, as the COVID-19 crisis continues to lead to festival cancellations around the globe, Shambhala Music Festival has officially announced the cancellation for this year.

While the 23rd annual lineup was to include Rezz, RL Grime, What So Not, Seven Lions, Malaa and even a dark techno set from Testpilot, the festival will be postponed until July 2021. Mind you, next year will clearly be something special for attendees as the response to Shambhala’s cancellation has been nothing but positive. Although Shambhala will not offer refunds to attendees, they are ensuring future attendees that their ticket will be valid for the next three years and have also provided a safe order system for people who wish to sell their ticket instead.

The 23rd annual Shambhala Music Festival released their official statement regarding the cancellation:

Dear Shambhala Farmily, It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce the 23rd Annual Shambhala Music Festival, originally scheduled for July 2020, will be postponed to July 2021. The festival will be held at the same location it has called home since 1998: the Salmo River Ranch. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience our postponement may have caused, and we give our full support and recognition to Dr. Bonnie Henry and her colleagues for the difficult decision they had to make. Shambhala is not only a music festival, but it’s also a yearly reunion with our Farmily and a time to return home to ourselves. It’s a place where we can freely express ourselves without reservations, and to lose that this year is devastating, however your safety is what is most important. It has always been about the people on the dancefloor, and we know once we are all reunited again, it will be a Shambhala to remember. At this time, our hearts and thoughts are with anyone who has been affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19, including the healthcare and essential service workers doing their best to serve their communities during these challenging times.

Check out the official announcement below and be sure to access Shambhala’s online ticketing portal here.

Photo Credit: Shambhala Music Festival