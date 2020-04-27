Search

 

 

Steve Angello - HUMAN
Editorials, House

Steve Angello’s sophomore studio album ‘HUMAN’ turns 2 years old

By
5

It’s been a little over 2 years since the surprise reunion of Swedish House Mafia at Ultra Music Festival in Miami 2018. Shortly after the reunion, Steve Angello also released his second studio album, ‘HUMAN’, which turned 2 years old today.

With ‘HUMAN’, Steve Angello had further developed the sound he introduced in his first album ‘Wild Youth’, using heavy baselines and incorporating massive drops, very different from what we were used to from Swedish House Mafia.

Before the eventual album release, Angello released various tracks on 3 singles, themed as 3 acts, ‘Genesis’, ‘Inferno’, and ‘Paradiso’.

  • Act 1, ‘Genesis’ contained the first 2 tracks of the album, ‘Breaking Kind’ feat. Paul Meany and ‘Rejoice’ which uses text from a speech of a West Virginia pastor and the first track of the album, has served as an iconic intro for many of his sets.
  • Act 2, ‘Inferno’, added another 2 singles, ‘I Know’ and ‘Freedom’ feat. Pusha T.
  • Act 3, ‘Paradiso’ completed the trilogy and added ‘Break Me Down’ and ‘Dopamine’ feat. Barns Courtney.

The eventual release of the album was on April 27th, 2018, and included the previous 6 singles and adding an additional 15 to complete the 21 tracks album. Many tracks, like ‘Paradiso’, its mashup with ‘You Got The Love’ by Florence and the Machine and ‘Break Me Down’ have been present throughout various of his performances before and after the release of the album.

You can truly hear the passion that Angello put into producing the album, which reflects in the harmony and details of each track throughout the album, as you can in ‘Wild Youth’ too. Take a trip down memory lane and re-listen to one of the best albums of its genre that were released in 2018 on YouTube or streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

Photo Credit: Hannes Söderlund







Tags: , , , , , ,
0

Born in Germany, spent 6 years in Ireland and now living in Amsterdam. My love for electronic music started in 2012 and now I'm traveling around the world for electronic music - you'll mostly find me either in dark warehouses raving to the best Techno beats or enjoying Trance with massive light shows.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, News

A full 8 years on from their last single 'Don't You Worry Child', Swedish House Mafia have today surprised the music industry with the launch of a mysterious new track that was originally leaked on Reddit! With many fans clamouring for new content from the trio, most die-hard SHM fans had estimated that the next single in the Swedish House

Featured, Industry, News

If you're a DJ, producer, artist manager or music marketer dreaming of making it big, the name Amy Thomson is one you should know well. As the CEO of ATM Artists, Thomson has worked with artists such as Swedish House Mafia, Axwell & Ingrosso, Gorillaz and Kanye West over the past 20 years, and to top it off, she currently manages

Editorials, Exclusive, Interviews

Making a name for himself as one of the fastest-rising talents in the electronic scene, Stevie Krash continues his meteoric rise, with his new single 'Somewhere In My Heart' already dominating DJ sets/live streams across the globe, just one week after release. A slick collaboration with Corey James released on Steve Angello's iconic SIZE Records label, the track is just