Sziget officially cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions

By Barbara Potrc 29

Coronavirus pandemic has really changed the world that we live in. With the social distancing, lockdowns, closed restaurants, bars, clubs and shops all around the globe, life as we know it is a lot different than before. People lost their jobs, were forced to work from home and their social life had to move to the internet. Of course next to that the music industry is also suffering a lot. Events getting cancelled, promoters running out of business and artists having to adapt to the new lifestyle of performing online. As various countries are finally loosening some of the restrictions and regulations, the event industry is still sinking deeper and deeper in despair. Just now, Sziget, one of the biggest music festivals in Europe got cancelled.

Earlier today the organisers of the event shared heartbreaking news with the festival goers on their social media. Since the Hungarian government extended the ban on all large-scale events until August 15th 2020, Sziget, which was set to take place between 5th and 11th of August, doesn’t have the permission to open their gates of The Island of Freedom this year.

Their 2020 edition was set to be one of the best yet with a truly unforgettable lineup featuring amazing artists such as Calvin Harris, Major Lazer, Dua Lipa, Kings of Leon, Khalid, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Capaldi, Alison Wonderland, Camelphat, NGHTMRE, R3hab, Bakermat and many others. Sadly the organisers can’t guarantee that the lineup will stay exactly the same, but they are trying their best to deliver a stellar lineup with the greatest artists from the music scene. As far as it goes for the dates, they are not sure yet, but they will be informing the Sitizens about all the latest news by email and through their social media channels. The same goes for the tickets, but if we look at what is happening with other festivals, big chances are that the 2020 ticket holders will be able to use their tickets for the 2021 edition. You can read their full statement on the official Sziget webpage.

Photo credits: Sandor Csudai