Teamworx & Umut Ozsoy – Just Like That

By Jake Gable 17

Protocol veterans Teamworx are back, and this time they’re taking label’s debutant Umut Ozsoy under their wings with new track ‘Just Like That.’ Their collaboration showcases Teamworx’s dynamic style in a new way, delivering deep and bouncy basslines and rolling melodies combined with soulful, sultry vocals. These elements serve as the perfect complement, giving ‘Just Like That’ after-hours vibes for those nights that just don’t want to end. Hailing from Cyprus, Ozsoy is the newest member of the Protocol label and makes a strong debut with this single, so we can’t wait to see what’s next from this young producer. Teamworx last graced Protocol with January’s single ‘We Are Lost’, a collaboration with MR.BLACK, making a stop on the way by Revealed Recordings with ‘Zoom Zoom.’

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. ‘Just Like That’ marks Teamworx’s 11th release on the label since the Israeli exports first exploded onto the scene with Corey James and their track ‘Make The Crowd Go‘, a Protocol release which received massive support from industry heavyweights. They’ve collaborated with Nicky himself on ‘Champion Sound’ and ‘Deep Dark Jungle’, as well as remixes for his tracks ‘Only For Your Love’ and ‘Ring the Alarm’, In 2018, they played at EDC China as well as Protocol’s showcase at ADE, and last summer performed at Ultra Korea. With plenty of time to spend in the studio as of late, stay tuned for more new music from Teamworx, Umut, and the rest of the Protocol crew soon!