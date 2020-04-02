The Chainsmokers ‘Closer’ becomes second biggest song of all time globally

By Alshaan Kassam

After announcing the popular duo will be taking a social media break from February, nothing can hide The Chainsmokers ongoing accomplishments. From closing out multiple main stages at festivals around the world which includes Ultra Music Festival 2019 to producing hit singles which have hit the Billboard Charts numerous times, the list goes on for this power-duo. Celebrating a huge accomplishment, The Chainsmokers vibrant single known as ‘Closer’ featuring Halsey has hit 12-times platinum and broke over 12 million units in the U.S which includes physical purchases and streaming. By the way, only four songs have ever reached this milestone.

As ‘Closer’ is now tied for being the second biggest song globally, icons who have accomplished this before include Eminem and Rihanna’s ‘Love The Way You Life,’ Justin Bieber and Ludacris’s ‘Baby,’ and of course Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud.’ The only single to pass this is Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ which hit 13-times platinum. Before The Chainsmokers ‘Closer’ hit 12-times platinum, the catchy single tied at 11-times platinum with songs such as Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ and Drake’s signature ‘God’s Plan.’ Once again The Chainsmokers never fail to amaze us and we could not be happier with the result.

Reminisce by listening to The Chainsmokers iconic single ‘Closer’ featuring Halsey below.