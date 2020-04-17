The Chainsmokers donate 20,000 masks to hospitals

By Harrison Watson

Despite the horrors the last few months have entailed, every now and again there are glimmers of hope. From declining cases in New York, to Italy reopening some stores, we are daring to believe that we may have conquered COVID-19. But there is still a long way to go, and charitable efforts from generous individuals and organisation still go a long way to help flatten the curve. Now, The Chainsmokers have responded, giving aid to hospitals in New York and Las Vegas.

The international DJ duo and ‘Closer’ producers, consisting of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, have kindly donated 20,000 KN95 masks; 10,000 to New York’s Weill Cornell Medicine medical school, and 10,000 masks to the Las Vegas hospital, University Medical Centre. The hospitals have also called for the public to get involved. If you would like to donate, follow the links below:

Weill Cornell Medicine – donate here.

University Medical Centre – donate here.

The masks were also transported with the help of the Diocesan Emergency Task Force, the New York Police Department, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In times like these, charitable acts such as this donation from The Chainsmokers are greatly appreciated, and go a long way to ensure the workers on the front line are adequately equipped to stay safe whilst saving lives. Hats off to you, The Chainsmokers.