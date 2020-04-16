The We Rave You Digital Magazine Series is launching on Monday

By Phil Thüne 2

It’s been 8 years since We Rave You launched in 2012, which has grown to be one of the biggest and most influential dance music news and media platforms ever since. We are happy to announce that the We Rave You Digital Magazine will be available from Monday, April 20th, 2020, allowing us to report in a whole new format as we’re launching a brand-new monthly digital magazine series.

The We Rave You digital magazine will be published monthly to accompany our website. In that, we will feature exclusive content, like concert and festival reports as well as exclusive interviews along with track reviews, tech reports and various features of artists across the whole industry.

While we are already covering the entirety of the electronic music industry, we felt like this is a huge step forward to report even more on sub-genres, as minimalist techno, tech-house, and many others. Yotam Dov, the founder of We Rave You, expressed his thoughts on this achievement saying:

‘The whole concept of the magazine for us was to bring something completely different to the scene, something more exclusive, go in-depth on subjects that matter to us as dance music enthusiasts, but also as journalists. We wanted to put an emphasis on the history and culture of dance music as well as the timeline of industry figures and artists. However, most importantly, we wanted to open our horizons and scale up to include more genres within the electronic music spectrum and to be able to reach out to new audiences with our passion, from the underground to the mainstream. A place for all electronic music lovers. I am proud and delighted to see how in such a short time we have managed to do something so great, and all of this is thanks to the talented team members, for contributing each and his own part in assembling this amazing puzzle.’

The first issue of the magazine is already jam-packed will include interviews and chats with Aly & Fila, Rüfüs Du Sol, Monolink and many others as well as information on the impact of COVID-19 on the music industry and will be available this Monday, April 20th, 2020. The We Rave You crew is very excited to bring We Rave You to the next level with this. Check out the cover of the April 2020 episode below!