Tiësto & Becky Hill – Nothing Really Matters

The legendary record producer and DJ Tiësto has just dropped a feel-good house tune called “Nothing Really Matters,” out now through Universal Music. For this incredible release, he has teamed up with the British singer and songwriter Becky Hill who has added a whole new dimension to the song with her catchy and amusing vocals. As a matter of fact, this record has been co-produced by the renowned duo Gorgon City.

One of the most iconic producers in the industry, Tiësto has been blessing the industry with his awe-inspiring music for years now. Each addition to his iconic discography depicts a different element of his skills as a music producer. Throughout his career, he has never failed to amaze the listeners with his diversity. Turns out that his latest single Nothing Really Matters is no exception. The bold piano chords combined with the addictive rhythm of the track make it a pleasurable listening experience for everyone.

On the other hand, Becky Hill is no stranger to electronic music as she has previously been the voice behind a lot of bangers produced by top-notch names like Oliver Heldens and Rudimental. After this release, we will certainly be hoping for more collaborations between Tiësto and her.

