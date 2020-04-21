Tomorrowland’s ‘United Through Music’ to feature Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, & more

By Juan Llorens 13

Tomorrowland continues to deliver entertainment, despite their summer festival cancelation. In the last few weeks, they have put together a virtual live stream, ‘United Through Music‘, featuring the world’s hottest electronic acts. Catering to all genres each week, ‘United Through Music’ is what everyone needs to get through these troubling times. This week’s installment will feature the likes of Adam Beyer b2b Ida Engberg, Carl Cox, Netsky, and Nora En Pure.

This week’s edition features a diverse lineup with a massive back to back performance with Adam Beyer and Ida Engberg. Undoubtedly, the electronic music scene is uniting people all around the world with various live streams and virtual concerts. As a world-renowned festival, Tomorrowland always seeks to create the best possible experience with the world. Past artists in the live stream have been no other than Nicky Romero, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Alesso, and others. We cannot wait to see what else is in store and continue to be in quarantine with quality music.

Make sure to tune in today for the four-hour live stream at Tomorrowland’s YouTube and Facebook pages. If you can’t catch it live, you can re-stream it at a later time. Make sure to stay safe and healthy!