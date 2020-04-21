Search

 

 

Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Nora En Pure
News

Tomorrowland’s ‘United Through Music’ to feature Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, & more

By
13

Tomorrowland continues to deliver entertainment, despite their summer festival cancelation. In the last few weeks, they have put together a virtual live stream, ‘United Through Music‘, featuring the world’s hottest electronic acts. Catering to all genres each week, ‘United Through Music’ is what everyone needs to get through these troubling times. This week’s installment will feature the likes of Adam Beyer b2b Ida Engberg, Carl Cox, Netsky, and Nora En Pure.

This week’s edition features a diverse lineup with a massive back to back performance with Adam Beyer and Ida Engberg. Undoubtedly, the electronic music scene is uniting people all around the world with various live streams and virtual concerts. As a world-renowned festival, Tomorrowland always seeks to create the best possible experience with the world. Past artists in the live stream have been no other than Nicky Romero, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Alesso, and others. We cannot wait to see what else is in store and continue to be in quarantine with quality music.

Make sure to tune in today for the four-hour live stream at Tomorrowland’s YouTube and Facebook pages. If you can’t catch it live, you can re-stream it at a later time. Make sure to stay safe and healthy!

United Through Music

 



Tags: , , , , , ,
0

A pre-law student in love with electronic music and journalism. Experience in music production, marketing, and above all a taco enthusiast.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, News

Danish techno maestro Kölsch has told Tomorrowland he believes that time off from touring during the coronavirus pandemic will mean we will see more "incredible music" release next year. With some of his major dates now cancelled and postponed, Tomorrowland sat down with the 43-year-old to discuss life during and beyond the on-going pandemic. After sadly losing a family member to COVID-19, the

Editorials, Featured

A full 731 days have now passed since we had to learn how to love without you, how to carry our cross without you. It's no secret that Avicii was a huge inspiration to many of us here at We Rave You, and as he did to millions of you across the globe, had a huge impact on our lives,

Featured, News

In an interview with Tomorrowland, Steve Aoki has advice for how you can stay positive during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. With all the chaos in the world right now amidst the on-going COVID-19 crisis, it seems many people are struggling to stay positive during this time. But it seems having a structure to your day, or even week, can help you