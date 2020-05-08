Search

 

 

Adventure Club – Rebellious (feat. Yuna)

The Canadian duo known as Adventure Club have been igniting festivals across the globe since day one. After starting off as a pop-punk band in high school to now being booked at numerous festivals, the Grammy-nominated powerhouse have become widely recognized for their signature melodic dubstep sound which is apparent in hit releases such as “Gold” featuring stunning vocals from Yuna. Back to further showcase their dynamic production style,  Adventure Club are runiting with Yuna for their beautiful collaboration “Rebellious” out now on Ultra Music.

With an expected album release later on this year, Adventure Club and Yuna are providing a little taste of what is to come by sharing this breathaking single. As a soft piano melody flows immaculately with Yuna’s calming voice, these artists always know the way directly to our hearts. Slowly building the anticpation, listeners are welcomed with cinematic basslines, uplifting chimes and sharp synths potraying Adventure Club’s melodic side to the single. Providing a balance of raw emotion and futuristic sounds enriched in the single, Adventure Club and Yuna have once again proven they are the perfect match. Happier than ever to release this collaboration, Adventure Club share:

There’s no better feeling than when a song just clicks. When everything just makes sense and you’re happy about every aspect of it. It’s rare that we’re satisfied with a finished product, but Rebellious defies that. We’re truly happy that we get to put this into the world and can’t wait for old and new fans to hear it. We can’t put into words how much we love working with Yuna. Everything about her voice, delivery and vibe is perfect.” 

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

