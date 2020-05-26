Search

 

 

Avicii Tomorrowland 2015
Unreleased Avicii set from 2011 broadcast by Sirius XM

More than 2 years since the death of Avicii (aka Tim Bergling), and still, the silhouette of the Swede looms large over us, such was his unprecedented impact on dance music as a whole. Becoming a figurehead for the boom of ‘EDM’ across the United States and beyond. But just when you thought you’d heard all of the greatest Avicii sets of all time – including those iconic performances at Creamfields 2012, Ultra 2013 and many more – Sirius XM have unveiled a never-before-heard mix from Tim, as part of their Virtual Dis-Dance Festival.

Originally performed in 2011, the incredible track-list features many of the biggest Avicii IDs which never made it to final release, including his ‘Rolling Bootleg‘ of ‘Nothing Without Adele‘. The set is packed with that euphoric early-Avicii sound, which focused on insatiable melodies, long before the commercialisation we came to see from some of his later tracks such as ‘Wake Me Up‘ or ‘Waiting For Love’. The high-energy set also includes his ‘Avicii Meets Yellow Mix’ of Bob Sinclar‘s ‘New New New‘ and his ‘Replacer Remix‘ of Toni Braxton‘s ‘Make My Heart’.

Rounding off the performance with his Club mix of Robyn‘s ‘Hang With Me’, Avicii truly takes the listener on a superb spiritual journey throughout this one-hour performance. You can check it in full below as we all appreciate the unrivalled genius of Tim Bergling once again. R.I.P Tim, we miss you.





