Dominique Jardin
Dominique Jardin – Sucker for Love

Active in the music scene since 2013, Dominique Jardin is a pure fireball of talent to say the least. DJing since the super young age of 16, she’s had years and years of experience behind her. Not only that, she also had a 2 year education in singing and dancing, proving that she can do just about anything she puts her mind to. Her talents have gotten her far, being voted within the top 100 list of female European DJs and also becoming the official brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz Austria and Red Bull Organics. It seems that everyone wants a piece of her, and now she’s showing the world her skills with a brand new release.

Titled ‘Sucker for Love’, it’s a truly irresistible blend of dance and pop which shows not only her production skills but her angelic vocal skills too. It’s impossible not to smile and nod your head when this one starts, and its the type of track we all need during these tough times when we’re all isolated from the live music world. The light and fun synths provide a solid foundation for the track, and with her vocals sprinkled on top, it makes for a ten out of ten track that is sure to be loved by the entire world.

Previously sharing stages with the likes of David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Calvin Harris, Timmy Trumpet and Marshmello, it seems that world domination is not far from her reach and she’s about to storm the music world. Dominique Jardin is a force to be reckoned with, and you can listen to ‘Sucker for Love’ now on Spotify.

