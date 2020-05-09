Flume teases us with Eiffel 65 ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’ remix

By Harrison Watson 3

There are few songs that can get a mid-2000s crowd as hyped as ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’ by Eiffel 65. And now Flume, who has clearly been using his time in isolation in the best possible way, has gone and put his twist on the anthem. Teased via his Instagram, the short clip starts behind the ‘Never Be Like You’ producer, as the camera moves closer and pans to him, Flume is, of course, painted completely in blue, not that we should have expected anything different.

But whilst the video is undoubtedly comical, we cannot skip over the fact that Flume remix of Eiffel 65 is an absolute tune. It starts out as the 1998 original does, with that ever so catchy vocal and piano, accompanied by the off-beat bass, but when the chorus hits, the Australian producer certainly doesn’t hold back. With a booming 808, classic Flume synth, and a touch of extra zest in the form of vocal chops, the remix is enough to get you craving an official release.

As fellow Australian producers Slumberjack commented;

“[This is] the banger we all needed right now.”

And they couldn’t be more right. In such an unpredictable and uncertain time, Flume has pulled through with a remix that is certain to put a smile on anyone’s face. Can we dream of a release? Make it happen Flume & Eiffel 65.

Image Credit: Tim Mosenfelder for Getty Images / Flume at Lollapalooza 2019