Search

 

 

Fortnite's party royale
Events, Featured, Progressive House, Trap

Fortnite Party Royale premiere featured Deadmau5, Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki

By
1

Following Diplo’s recent performance in Fortnite’s new ‘Party Royale’, Deadmau5, Dillon Francis and Steve Aoki have now joined the party, helping to premiere the game’s new mode, which sees players peacefully interact with each other rather than the last one standing ‘Battle Royale’ mode the game is known for. Their performance was live-streamed back-to-back on a virtual floating stage in a new stage area of the map, in the same area as Diplo’s performance.

Dillon Francis opened the event, with a high-octane performance featuring an onslaught of originals, from ‘Candy’ to ‘Get Low’ to ‘Say Less (ft. G-Eazy)’ and more. Steve Aoki performed next, with another high-energy set, opening with his new track ‘I Love My Friends (ft. Icona Pop)’ and following it up with his huge remix of Kid Cudi’s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and his Chris Lake and Tujamo collaboration, ‘Delirious (Boneless) (ft. Kid Ink)’. Closing off the event was Deadmau5, who mixed in classics like ‘Ghosts ‘N’ Stuff’, and ‘Sometimes Things Get, Whatever’.

With touring schedules at a complete halt due to COVID-19, virtual performances are our next best alternative. Performances like Fortnite’s ‘Party Royale’ premiere will become more common the longer quarantine lasts, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if they’re up to the calibre of this performance. Check out the full hour-long set below.







Tags: , , , ,
0

RELATED POSTS

News

During this COVID-19 time, it's uncertain whether things will get back to normal any time soon, or even this year at all. With nothing open right now, it feels like a very bleak time and even though this would be the time where everyone would be planning their summer festivals and holidays, everyone is stuck at home instead. Where some

News

The American State of Arkansas will be the first one to take the brave step to organise and hold the first concert since COVID-19 started the gigantic amount of event cancellations that has taken over the scene these past couple of months. Being in a turning moment in our scene with most festivals cancelling or being forced to postpone their events

News, Uncategorized

Live Nation has unveiled its future plans for the rest of the year after presenting the economic and financial results of the company for the first quarter of the year (Q1). Having got clearly and evident negative results with over a 20% decrease of net revenue, the festival promoter firm will focus all their efforts on be as prepared as possible